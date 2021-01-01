Ed Sheeran dislikes atmosphere of 'resentment and hatred' at awards shows

Ed Sheeran dislikes U.S. awards shows because the room is filled with "resentment and hatred" between the guests and their teams.

The Shape of You singer, who performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sunday, candidly spoke out about awards ceremonies during an interview on Audacy's The Julia Show and confessed he doesn't like the atmosphere in the room and always comes away feeling sad after every one he attends.

"The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere," he said. "All the artists are sweet people, but they're like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye.

"People get the same feeling as me at those award shows. I've spoken to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterwards.' The atmosphere is just not nice... It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it."

He went on to clarify that he meant all awards shows, not just the VMAs, as the rooms are filled with "lots of people wanting other people to fail", and insisted the after-parties were no different.

The 30-year-old stated that the ceremonies are more enjoyable in the U.K. as they have more of a party atmosphere.

"In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out," he explained.