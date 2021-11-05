NEWS Paul McCartney world exclusive book event Newsdesk Share with :





In a world exclusive event, the Southbank Centre in collaboration with Penguin Live presents ‘The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation’, which will see Paul McCartney in conversation about his new career-spanning book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, on Friday 5 November, 7.30pm GMT at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The event will be Live Streamed around the world by DICE and available On Demand for 7 days.



In his first live in-person event in two years, Paul McCartney will exclusively discuss The Lyrics reflecting on his life, his songs and his creative process with Paul Muldoon, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, poet and editor of The Lyrics.



The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present



With unparalleled candour, Paul McCartney recounts his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career – from his earliest boyhood compositions through the legendary decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. Arranged alphabetically to provide a kaleidoscopic rather than chronological account, it establishes definitive texts of the songs’ lyrics for the first time and describes the circumstances in which they were written, the people and places that inspired them, and what he thinks of them now. The Lyrics features songs from all stages of Paul’s career including Blackbird, Live and Let Die, Hey Jude, Band on the Run and Yesterday, presented with this is a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive – drafts, letters, photographs – never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.



The world exclusive event will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, which seats just over 2700 people, and will be Live Streamed around the world. Tickets for the auditorium event go on sale to the Southbank Centre Members at 10am on Thursday 16 September and on general sale at 10am on Friday 17 September. Tickets for the Live Stream also go on general sale at 10am on Friday 17 September. Ticket prices range from £35 - £55 for the auditorium event and £10 / $14 for the Live Stream. Ticket bookers have the option to buy a discounted hardback copy of the book (RRP £75), supplied by Foyles.



The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation



Friday 5 November 2021, Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

RFH Tickets £35, £45, £55

Global Live Stream tickets (also available On Demand until 12 November) £10 / $14



The auditorium event is Speech-to-Text transcribed (STT) and British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). The Live Stream is captioned.



Paul McCartney celebrates his new book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, in a world-exclusive event with author Paul Muldoon, chaired by Samira Ahmed.

Hear them discuss the extraordinary book in which, with unparalleled candour, McCartney recounts his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career.

The Lyrics encompasses his earliest boyhood compositions through the legendary decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear McCartney discuss his life, the creative process and the moments of inspiration.



Tickets for the auditorium event go on sale to the Southbank Centre Members at 10am on Thursday 16 September and on general sale at 10am Friday 17 September. Tickets for the Live Stream also go on general sale at 10am on Friday 17 September. Presented in partnership with Penguin Live.



Please visit SouthbankCentre.co.uk or call 020 7960 4200 for more information or to buy tickets.