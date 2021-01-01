Faith No More and Mr. Bungle axe gigs, citing Mike Patton's mental health

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle's 2021 shows have been cancelled due to frontman Mike Patton's mental health issues.

The 53-year-old multi-instrumentalist has taken the decision to call off both bands' shows this October and September, because of his pre-existing issues which have been "exacerbated by the pandemic".

The rocker has vowed to make it up to fans and revealed he has the full support of his respective bandmates.

In a statement issued to Ipecac Recordings Twitter page, Mike said: "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates.

"I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.

"The bands support me in this decision, and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way. (sic)"

For Faith No More, it would have marked their first live shows in five years, and while they are devastated to have to postpone the run, they believe continuing would have a "profoundly destructive effect" on Mike.

They added in their own statement: "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement.

"It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100 percent support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.

"Thank you for continuing to believe in us. (sic)"

The shows affected are:

Faith No More

September 16 - Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

September 18 - Chicago, IL, Riot Fest

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

September 22 - Newport, KY, Ovation Pavilion

September 24 - Kansas City, MO, Grinders

September 25 - Indianola, IA, Knotfest

October 10 - Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival

October 15 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 16 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

October 18 - Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

October 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Banc of California Stadium

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA, Banc of California Stadium

Mr. Bungle

September 17 - Chicago, IL, Radius

September 19 - Chicago, IL, Riot Fest