Alanis Morissette refuses to support 'salacious' documentary film Jagged

Alanis Morissette is not supporting the documentary film about her life as she believes it is "salacious" and "reductive".

The Ironic singer issued a statement to multiple outlets including Variety, People and AP on Tuesday, ahead of Jagged's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, to distance herself from the project, which depicts her rise to stardom and the release of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, despite sitting down for lengthy interviews with director Alison Klayman.

"I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill's 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown)," she said in the statement. "I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted."

The You Oughta Know hitmaker went on to state that she wouldn't be attending any event relating to the documentary as she doesn't support it and is currently on tour.

"(Jagged) includes implications and facts that are simply not true. While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure - I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell," the 47-year-old concluded.

Klayman has yet to respond to Morissette's statement. However, on Tuesday, she told Deadline the singer might be a no-show at the premiere.

"It's a really hard thing, I think, to see a movie made about yourself," she said. "I think she's incredibly brave and the reaction when she saw it was that it was a really… she could feel all the work, all the nuance that went into it. And again, she gave so much of her time and so much of her effort into making this and I think that the movie really speaks for itself."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Morissette discusses sexual encounters when she was 15 in the film, calling them statutory rape.

Jagged is being released by HBO in November.