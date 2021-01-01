NEWS Ed Sheeran claims record-breaking full year at Number 1 on Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran adds an Official UK Chart record to his ever-growing list of accolades as he becomes the first British solo artist to claim a full year at Number 1 across his catalogue on the Official Singles Chart.



Last week saw Ed's single Bad Habits score an 11th week at the summit, tipping his tally of weeks at the top to 52 across his ten Number 1s.



In 69 years of Official UK Chart history, only Elvis Presley (80 weeks) and The Beatles (69) have achieved more overall weeks at the summit.



Ed's reign at Number 1 is showing no signs of slowing down yet as his new single Shivers is on course to replace Bad Habits at the top this Friday (September 17).



Other artists who rank highly when it comes to overall weeks at Number 1 include Cliff Richard, who has 46 weeks at the top across his 14 chart leaders, and Justin Bieber's 38 weeks at the summit across his seven Number 1s.



Calvin Harris, Drake and comeback heroes ABBA are all currently level pegging on 31 weeks, while Madonna and Take That have each notched up 29 week across their Number 1s.