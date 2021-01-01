Britney Spears deactivates Instagram following engagement

Britney Spears is taking a break from Instagram.



The 39-year-old pop star deactivated her account on Tuesday, causing fans to worry that something had happened to the singer, who is in the middle of a highly publicised battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.



However, Spears took to Twitter to clarify that the move was a way to help her celebrate her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, which she announced on Sunday.



"Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon," the Gimme More hitmaker wrote.



A source close to the singer told People that the move was her choice, explaining, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."



After announcing her engagement to the 27-year-old, commenters urged Spears to make her new fiancé sign a prenup, including actress Octavia Spencer, who has since deleted her comment.



Asghari responded to worried fans, joking, "Thank you for your concern about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day (laughing emojis)."



Once they tie the knot, this will be the third marriage for the pop star. In 2004, she notably wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander for slightly over two days. Spears then married ex-husband Kevin Federline that same year and they share two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. The two finalised their divorce in 2007.