New mum Halsey gets candid about decision to skip 2021 Met Gala

Halsey was surprised fans expected to see her at the 2021 Met Gala so soon after she had given birth.



The Without Me hitmaker, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, a son named Ender, on 14 July.



While Halsey has attended the Met Gala in the past, memorably channelling Wonder Woman for the 2019 bash, after Twitter followers asked where she was on Monday night, the star candidly discussed the realities of new motherhood.



"I'm still breastfeeding. I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There's nothing more 'American Fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol (laugh out loud)," the singer wrote.



And while some fans pointed out that Halsey recently attended events to promote their album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, the star explained that those parties required only a short time away from Ender.



"I wouldn't have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I'm incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me," the 26-year-old continued. "I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. But like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I'm doing my best to juggle it all!"