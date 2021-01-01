Justin Bieber gives surprise performance at Met Gala

Justin Bieber stunned guests at the 2021 Met Gala by performing a surprise set on Monday.



The Sorry singer walked the cream carpet outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with his wife Hailey Bieber, but wasn't simply there as a guest - he was the surprise performer.



According to Vogue, the 27-year-old singer took to the stage inside the museum to perform four songs including Lonely, Hold On, Anyone, and his classic smash hit Baby.



And his set seemed to go down well with TikTok star Addison Rae, who was filmed by social media star Jackie Aina passionately singing and dancing along to Baby.



Justin kept the night going after the Met Gala concluded as he hosted an after-party at Webster Hall in the city too, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Kaia Gerber.



This year marks the first time the pop star has performed at the event, the first time he has attended since 2015, and therefore the first time he has attended with Hailey.



For fashion's biggest night, Justin wore a black suit from his own brand Drew House while model Hailey complemented his look by wearing a plunging black Saint Laurent floor-length gown.



Monday served as a double celebration for the couple as they were also celebrating their third wedding anniversary. They secretly got married in a New York courthouse in September 2018 before having an official ceremony in South Carolina the following year.