Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make red carpet debut at 2021 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala on Monday night.



The 33-year-old singer, who is always one to watch at the prestigious fashion event, strutted onto the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wearing a black ruffle dress and overcoat from Balenciaga.



To complement the monochromatic look, she accessorised with over 267 carats of Bulgari jewels, a Thelma West ring, and Maria Tash earrings. Rocky contrasted his partner with a colourful, quit-like wrap before revealing a suit by fashion newcomer ERL.



This is the first time the multi-hyphenate has attended the event since her show-stopping 2018 look, a jewel-encrusted minidress and matching collared robe by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. Though she co-chaired the event that year, in 2019, she opted to skip the bash entirely to focus on growing her company, Fenty Beauty.



Rocky and the cosmetics mogul went public with their relationship earlier this year after rumours started that the two were dating in late 2020.



"So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," the 32-year-old rapper said of his girlfriend in a July interview with GQ. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”