Michael Buble axes Texas gig over COVID-19 safety concerns

Michael Buble has cancelled his upcoming Texas gig due to COVID-19 safety fears.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker has insisted he had "no other choice" but to pull out of his planned performance at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on September 20, as part of his US tour, because the protocols put in place at the venue are not adequate enough.

In a statement issued to his social media pages, the 46-year-old singer wrote: "I had to cancel my 20th September show in Austin, Texas. I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there.

"My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger.

"Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and heart wouldn't allow it."

In their own statement, the venue wrote: "Though the University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Buble requested.

"Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date."

Michael, who was forced to reschedule his North American tour last year, previously encouraged his fans to stay home as much as possible to help "flatten the curve" of coronavirus.

He said in a video message last year: “We must flatten the curve of this virus.

“There’s no stopping it, I think we all understand that. This is not about stopping it, it’s about making sure our healthcare system, our hospitals can handle all the people who will inevitably have to have care.

"By following the protocols set in place — social distancing, hand-washing and self-isolating — I truly think that we can slow this down, and we can have a real shot at saving millions of lives.”