Drake returns to #1 around the globe with his tenth #1 album

Drake has notched his tenth #1 album and the biggest album debut in over a year with the release of Certified Lover Boy (OVO/Republic). The album has amassed an astounding 1 billion plus streams within its first week with global consumption approaching 1 million units.



What’s more, it has bowed at #1 across multiple charts including #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, with the #1 Consumption and Overall Streaming Debut for 2021. Certified Lover Boy has smashed the record for “most first-week entries on the Billboard Hot 100” with “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug debuting at #1 and an unprecedented total of 9 simultaneous entries within the Top 10. This marks the first time in history that an artist has ever debuted with the Top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also the first time an artist has ever debuted with 9 songs in the Top 10 and one of the rare and special occasions when an artist captures #1 on both the Billboard 200 Chart and Billboard Hot 100.



Drake has also set a “new record on Apple Music with the biggest album debut ever on the platform,” surpassing his own record from 2018 when Scorpion opened with 170 million streams. He became the service's “most-streamed artist in a day for 2021.” Certified Lover Boy continues to break records on Apple Music, with three songs from the project “beating the record for most-streamed songs in 24 hours.” “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby),” “Champagne Poetry,” and “Fair Trade" (featuring Travis Scott) are the three biggest song debuts ever on Apple Music, surpassing Drake’s “Nonstop” from his 2018 album Scorpion. On Spotify, Drake topped his own all-time record for single-day streams with Scorpion notching 132 million single-day streams with this release.



Other #1 debuts include the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, The Netherlands and more. It emerges as his fourth #1 in the UK.



Certified Lover Boy is available everywhere now.