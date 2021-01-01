NEWS Chance the Rapper: 'As everybody knows I rock with Jesus' Newsdesk Share with :





Chance the Rapper hit up London this week alongside frequent collaborators Smoko Ono and Joey Purp, with all three stopping by the KISS studios to promote new single ‘Winners’.



The trio speak to Tinea on the KISS Hype Chart this evening (Monday 13th September) about working with Yxng Bane, and what they make of the new Kanye and Drake records.



Speaking about Kanye and his new album ‘Donda’, Chance the Rapper said “He’s obviously a legend. He’s a very different artist from most of the people we’ve seen so far. As everybody knows I rock with Jesus. It’s the first time that you’ve seen an artist of that magnitude in present day or in current times using all their resources to create a piece of art that’s fully magnifying God in a very unapologetic way. Not used to seeing that, people that did that are like Michelangelo, and old renaissance artists and stuff. That’s a cool thing to see.”



Chris Brown recently blasted Kanye for supposedly cutting one of his verses from the album, but Smoko Oko said he felt the fuss around it was unnecessary. Speaking to Tinea on KISS, he said “I don’t think it’s controversial for somebody to not be on an album that they put a verse in for. A lot of times people work on albums and verses just don’t end up on the album… Me and Chance have made songs in the process of him working on his albums that didn’t end up on his album. I didn’t tweet about him taking my song off the album… I got hella songs with hella people, and when I put my album together sometimes verses don’t end up on the album. So, when Kanye West working on the album, I can assume there are hundreds of verses that have been for every Kanye album that ain’t end up on the album. I don’t really like how people treat it like controversy. I think it’s kind of entitled to think that every time you try to send something in for somebody to work with you, they’re supposed to use it. What if they just didn’t wanna use it? I’m sure Chris Brown has people that sent him feature verses that he didn’t put on his album.”



Smoko shared that he loves the UK music scene, and after previously working with Corinne Bailey Rae, has his eye on another incredible UK talent – “The sound here, you can feel how real it is… music has such big history over here. It’s fresh to hear, I get a lot of influence and inspiration when I come out here. I love this artist named Cleo Sol, she’s my favourite... she’s so talented.”



Chance the Rapper meanwhile shared he wants to work with British rapper Giggs – “I just reached out to Giggs a second ago. He’s amazing. Actually, who I also just hit up was James Blake. He’s about to drop a new album soon. I actually recorded a song with James Blake in London in 2015...’Life Round Here’.”



The KISS Hype Chart is all is all about the music popping off right now. Listen in Monday-Thursday evenings from 7pm to hear a countdown of the 20 BIGGEST tunes right now, as well chats from the coolest artists and all the big news happening in the music world right now.



This week listen in to hear exclusive interviews and performances from Mahalia, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Fred again… Find KISS on FM or your DAB digital radio, ask your smart speaker to ‘Play KISS’, head to kissfmuk.com or download the KISS Kube app to listen at any time.