Travis Scott fails to thank Kylie Jenner in MTV VMAs acceptance speech

Travis Scott failed to mention his partner, Kylie Jenner, in his acceptance speech for Best Hip-Hop Song at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old, who shares three-year-old Stormi with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, thanked his label bosses and his daughter after he collected the prize for his tune Franchise.

"I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there," the rapper began. "I love y'all so much. Couldn't do it without y'all. To my label, Cactus Jack Records, I love y'all so much."

But instead of mentioning the 24-year-old by name, he mused on the importance of love.

"Before I go I just want to tell y'all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold," the Sicko Mode hitmaker concluded. "Spread love and everything will be OK."

The social media star and the rapper briefly split in 2019 after two years of dating. Earlier this year, they announced they were back together.

Jenner was absent from the awards night after announcing last week that she is expecting a second child with Scott.

When asked by editors at Page Six why she was not present at the music award show, a source said she was "never" planning on attending the event.