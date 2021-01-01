Vengaboys want to be UK's Eurovision entry

The Vengaboys want to represent the UK in next year's Eurovision song contest.

The Dutch dance troupe who had a string of hit singles in the 90s are offering their services for the 2022 competition as they can't fathom how last year's entry 'Embers' sung by James Newman ended up getting no points.

Speaking to the Guilty Pleasures column in the Metro newspaper, band member Robin Pors said: "We can represent the UK.

"I was so embarrassed because the UK was really good.

"The song was nice and the singer was nice but they were like, 'Whatever, zero points.' How was that even possible?

"Next year we are going to arrange it. We love the UK."

Robin's bandmate Denise Post-Van Rijswijk also revealed that the Vengaboys also once declined an invitation to party with Leonardo Di Caprio.

The 'Titanic' star asked them to join his table at a function but they had to get up early the next day for an appearance on morning television so had to say no thanks.

Denise revealed: "The next day we were doing 'The Big Breakfast' at 6am. We were like, 'Sorry, we have to go.'

"So that was quite embarrassing for him."

Despite getting zero points, the UK's 2021 entrant James Newman insists competing at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' had been "life-changing", and he was philosophical as to why he didn't get a single point.

James - who is the brother of 'Love Me Again' singer John Newman - said: "Maybe people just didn't like my music. We tried as hard as we could.

"I need time to process what it is that we could have done better.

"I genuinely had the best night of my life. I loved the crowd's reaction because I got a standing ovation and everyone was cheering."