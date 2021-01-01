Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads guilty for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Initially, the 43-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge, but altered his plea in documents filed on Thursday last week. A new hearing for the case is scheduled for 24 January.

Petty, who married the rapper in 2019, is required to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree at the age of 16. Sentenced in 1995, he served four years for the offence in a state penitentiary.

According to NBC News, the couple, who welcomed a son in 2020, moved to California from New York in 2019. Petty was arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered he had not registered as a sex offender in the state.

Last month, the Anaconda rapper and her husband were sued by Jennifer Hough, for who Petty was convicted of attempting to rape. In court documents, Hough alleged that the couple "directly and indirectly intimidated, harassed and threatened (Hough) to recant her legitimate claim that Defendant Petty raped her." She alleges that the motivation for the harassment is Petty's failure to register as a sex offender.