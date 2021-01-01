Lana Del Rey quits social media

Lana Del Rey is quitting social media so she can focus on her "other jobs".

In a two-minute video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Born to Die singer announced that she would be deactivating all of her accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, over the weekend.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many other interests, and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency," she stated, before thanking her dedicated followers for their ongoing support. "I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for continuing to kind of see me through the music. It's always important to be witnessed and it's also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.

"For right now, I think I'm going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests."

Elsewhere in the clip, Lana insisted she would not be taking a break from writing music and poetry, and was "still very present" and "absolutely here for the music".

"I've really enjoyed sharing these very small tidbits with you, and I'm really blessed, so thank you," added Lana.

The 36-year-old's upcoming album, Blue Bannisters, is slated for release on 22 October.