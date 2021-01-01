NEWS Ed Sheeran set to replace himself at Number 1 with 'Shivers' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Ed Sheeran is set to replace himself at Number 1 following the release of Shivers, the latest dance-pop influenced single from his upcoming album =.



With this new single already over 10,000 chart sales ahead of its predecessor Bad Habits (2) – which has so far spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Official Singles Chart – will it be enough of a lead to topple Bad Habits and become Ed’s 11th UK Number 1?



Elton John & Dua Lipa could fly into this week’s Top 5 with Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), which lands at Number 4 on today’s First Look. If it holds on it will mark Elton John’s 32nd Top 10 hit in the UK and Dua Lipa’s 12th.

After entering the Top 10 for the very first time last week, Glass Animals’ viral hit Heat Waves climbs two places to Number 8.

Central Cee starts the week strong with new single Obsessed With You (11). This latest offering from the drill rapper samples Pinkpantheress’ recent Top 40 single Just For Me.

Finally, Way 2 Sexy by Drake, featuring regular collaborators Young Thug & Future – which interpolates the refrain from Right Said Fred’s 1991 Number 2 hit I’m Too Sexy – lands at Number 14 on the First Look, potentially becoming Drake’s 42nd Top 20 single in the UK.