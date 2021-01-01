Phil Collins can no longer play the drums due to declining health

Phil Collins can no longer play the drums due to his ill health.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the In the Air Tonight singer was asked if he would be playing the instrument on his upcoming tour with his band, Genesis.

"No. I'd love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand," the 70-year-old shared. "So there are certain physical things that get in the way." Collins has struggled with his health since suffering a 2007 spinal cord injury that damaged his vertebrae, which occasionally requires him to use a wheelchair. The last time the band toured together was that year, to celebrate the group's 40th anniversary together.

Collins' son, Nicholas, will be taking his father's spot at the drum set while Collins will remain on vocals. During the interview, the music legend revealed that this tour - which was initially pushed back due to Covid-19 - will likely be the last.

"Yes, well you know, you say things. I mean, we're all men of our age and I think to some extent yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed," he explained. "I think, yeah, just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."