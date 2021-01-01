Aaron Dessner 'can't help but be influenced' by Taylor Swift

Aaron Dessner was left "flabbergasted" after working with Taylor Swift.

Dessner, a founding member of the rock band The National, opened up about his admiration for Swift in a new interview with NME.

"I learn a lot from Taylor because she's so talented, so hardworking and so sharp in her ideas, storytelling and sense of melody and rhythm," the 45-year-old explained, referencing his collaboration with the Cardigan hitmaker for her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore. Folklore won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys.

"The way she'd respond to music I was making was often leaving me flabbergasted," he continued. "She can carve into something in such a powerful, beautiful, incisive way that it does kind of give you - her approach to songwriting structurally, you just can't help but be influenced by it because it's so masterful."

Since the Grammy-winning collab, the 31-year-old has continued to work with the producer. Swift co-wrote and sang on two songs for Dresner's new album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? for his solo project Big Red Machine.