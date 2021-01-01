Stevie Wonder to headline Los Angeles' Global Citizen festival

Stevie Wonder is to headline the Los Angeles leg of the Global Citizen Live worldwide festival later this month.

The worldwide event, which will also feature shows in London, New York, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos takes place on 25 September.

The Isn't She Lovely hitmaker leads a lineup of acts including Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer, who will all take to the stage at L.A.'s famous Greek Theatre.

In London, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man will all perform at an unspecified "spectacular location".

Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, and Christine and the Queens are all signed up for the Paris gig, with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Shawn Mendes among those performing in New York's Central Park.

Femi Kuti leads the Lagos lineup and fans in Rio will be treated to sets by Brazilian acts including Liniker, Alok, and Criolo.

The Global Citizen Live event will be broadcast on TV stations across the world, including the BBC in the U.K. and ABC in the U.S.

Yet to be announced are cities that will host performances by BTS, Metallica, Green Day, Usher, Lorde, Andrea Bocelli, Keith Urban, and Ricky Martin.

The Global Citizen organisation has held its annual festival since 2012, with tickets going to those who take action and raise funds to help alleviate global poverty.