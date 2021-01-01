Miley Cyrus once believed she would ‘die’ without a partner

Miley Cyrus is happy not rushing into dating after staying single during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old gave an impassioned speech on patience and love at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival over the weekend, before covering Janis Joplin’s 1969 hit Maybe.

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” the Wrecking Ball hitmaker shared, according to NME, noting that she needed to rebuild after her Malibu home was destroyed by a fire in 2018. “Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild. That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now.”

She urged audience members to remember that “nothing worth anything happens overnight” and to hold onto things that help “rebuild a stable foundation”.

The Midnight Sky singer then connected her need to rebuild to struggles she has faced in her love life. Miley and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalised their divorce in late 2020.

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner – if I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night,” she confessed. “But this was taken from me during Covid, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music (which) is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time.”

Miley concluded her message by acknowledging how “fortunate” she is to be a musician, and thanked fans for their support.

“I want to thank you guys for giving me this platform to do what I love for the people that I love, which are all of you,” she added.