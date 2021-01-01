The Wanted reuniting for charity concert

The Wanted are set to reunite for a special charity concert.



The boy band - comprised of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes - announced that they would be taking a hiatus in order to pursue individual solo projects back in 2014.



However, on Wednesday, a representative for the group took to social media to share that they will be uniting with a greatest hits album and a performance at a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, in support of Parker, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.



"Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!! We'll also be performing LIVE at the @royalalberthall as part of @tomparkerofficial 'Inside My Head' concert. It's been far too long... Let's do this!" they wrote.



Hosted by Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, the show will feature a lineup of performances from U.K. talent, including One Direction's Liam Payne.



All proceeds will be split equally between Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.



Parker, 33, revealed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable stage four glioblastoma in October 2020, but four months later, he updated fans and noted that his tumour had been "significantly reduced" and that he was continuing his treatment.