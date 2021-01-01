NEWS Sharleen Spiteri: 'I kept wanting to jump down into the audience' Newsdesk Share with :





This morning Sharleen Spiteri of Texas spoke to Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show about Texas’ performance for Radio 2 Live, which is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer or listen on the BBC Sounds app (just search for ‘Radio 2 Live’). Zoe will be releasing a Radio 2 Live set each day this week, and chatting to the line-up – tomorrow it’s Steps, followed by Manic Street Preachers then Westlife.



Texas’ performance was an exclusive gig for a small audience of fans which was recorded in August at Glasgow’s St. Luke’s.



Sharleen told Zoe: “It was absolutely brilliant. I was trying to control myself… because I kept wanting to jump down into the audience… it was 40 people and I actually at one point literally went round the audience and asked everybody’s names, like had a little chat with them, but I did find it really hard not to go down and shake their hands and say ‘how you doing?’ and have a little sit and chat. It was something very magical and special about it… [It] was lit beautifully, it looked absolutely gorgeous… it was a beautiful venue… it was a moment of letting out a lot of angst and everything that’s just built up over the last 18 months. It felt fantastic to sing out full pelt.”



Sharleen also revealed a secret to Zoe – that she is a brilliant rollerblader and was taught to rollerblade by a French World Champion!!



There is also a special Radio 2 Live highlights shows on Radio 2 from 8pm-10pm on Saturday 11 September and from 7pm-9pm on Sunday 12 September.