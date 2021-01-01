NEWS Mel C and Olivia Jad rivals on Dancing with the Stars Newsdesk Share with :





Mel C and Olivia Jade Giannulli are among the celebrities set to compete on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

ABC producers announced on Wednesday that the former Spice Girls popstar and social media influencer are joining the upcoming reality TV dance competition show.



In addition, the cast of celebrities will include country singer Jimmie Allen, Bling Empire personality Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, actress Melora Hardin, The Bachelor star Matt James, TV personality Amanda Kloots, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA pro Iman Shumpert, and dance star JoJo Siwa.



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favourite professional dancers are paired, with fans no doubt excited to find out if Green is partnered with his real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess. There will also likely be major buzz surrounding Giannulli's appearances, and whether or not her parents - Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli - will be at the studio to support her following their involvement in the U.S. college admissions bribery scandal. Last year, Laughlin and Giannulli pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection to the case, with both fined and sentenced to prison time.



The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, with the show to premiere on 20 September.