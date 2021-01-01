Britney Spears gushes over Iggy Azalea in sweet message

Britney Spears has sent Iggy Azalea a sweet note thanking the rapper for her support.



In a new post, the 39-year-old shared a photo from their joint performance of their song Pretty Girls at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.



“Me and Iggy on stage!!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, bada*s woman like her,” the Crazy hitmaker wrote in the caption. “I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS !!!!”



Iggy, who recently announced she is taking a break from music, reciprocated the love.



“I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the Barbies you gave me). Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible," she commented.



In June, the 31-year-old spoke out in support of the popstar following explosive testimony regarding her 13-year conservatorship.



“Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”



The Fancy star alleged that she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement before the 2015 performance, and if she didn’t, Jamie Spears would “not allow” her on stage.



“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” Iggy continued. “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”