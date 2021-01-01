NEWS Richard Ashcroft: 'All through my life I’m like 'do you know what, I’m just gonna be a boxer' Newsdesk Share with :





Richard Ashcroft was a special guest on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning and spoke about his 50th birthday, which is this weekend.



Ashcroft said the “only thing that upsets him” about turning 50 is his fantasy of becoming a professional boxer and fighting Conor McGregor gets “further and further away”. He also said he wishes he could have given 20 year-old “mad Richard” a “little glimpse into the future” that “no matter what happens, I’d be blessed with two beautiful kids, I’ve got a beautiful wife” and that he’s “blessed” to still be talking about making music at 50.



Richard Ashcroft on turning 50 this weekend



RA: Richard Ashcroft

CM: Chris Moyles



CM: You’ll be 50 on Saturday. Are you bothered by turning 50? Excited? Are you depressed by it?



RA: Not really. I suppose the further and further away the fantasy of becoming a professional boxer becomes… that’s the only thing that kind of upsets me. That just through my age they’d say ‘no you can’t do it’. So all through my life I’m like ‘do you know what, I’m just gonna be a boxer’…



CM: You know, I don’t wanna be that guy but I think you need to rest that dream now.



RA: That’s the thing. But when I shave my hair and I get the skinhead, it’s difficult, I just want to phone Conor McGregor up, do you know what I mean? It’s like ‘I’m ready to go!’. But yeah, it’s unfortunate. That’s the thing, so you still test yourself, you still do your five-a-side if you can, this, that and the other. But ultimately, I don’t care, it really doesn’t feel… I just feel blessed I’m still talking about music, you know, 50 years old. Who’d have said that. You know, when it was mad Richard back when I was 20, I wish I could have given him a little glimpse into the future that no matter what happens, I would be blessed with two beautiful kids, I’ve got a beautiful wife, I’ve got a life. I’ve got a big prison yard, bigger than most, I can’t complain.