NEWS Roger Daltrey announces Who Was I? UK tour Newsdesk Share with :





One of the UK’s greatest singers is striking out across the UK this November, a return to performing that cannot come soon enough for The Who legend.



“The truth is singers need to sing,” says Roger, “use it or lose it”.



“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Johnson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”



“It's important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent”



“It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!”



The show, which will comprise of a unique mix of music and conversation, is built around Roger’s musical journey and encompasses nearly every style imaginable – including blues, rock, country, soul and metal.



During the evening he will dig into his incredible back catalogue pulling from his nine solo albums, album with Wilko Johnson and even reinterpreting a few Who classics and rarities.



This is a show for real music fans and will give a unique insight into how all these great songs came about; what the influences were and where the sounds originated. As with everything Roger does, it will be totally real and authentic and lots of it – a plethora of songs with some questions answered and rock n roll stories along the way – nothing phoned in!



Tour Dates:

November 2021

Sunday 7th - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 9th - Manchester O2 Apollo

Thursday 11th - Nottingham RCH

Monday 15th - London The Palladium

Wednesday 17th - Brighton Centre

Friday 19th - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 21st - Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday 24th -Glasgow Armadillo

Friday 26th – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Monday 29th - Liverpool Empire



December 2021

Wednesday 1st - Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 2nd - Bournemouth International Centre