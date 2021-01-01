Britney Spears' father Jamie petitions to end her conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie has formally filed legal papers asking to bring an end to his conservatorship over her after 13 years.



The 69-year-old stated in court filings on Tuesday that he no longer believes his daughter requires the legal arrangement - which was put in place following a 2008 breakdown.



"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing, obtained by CNN, states. Spears agreed last month to eventually step down from his role as conservator of her estate, a role that oversees her wellbeing and finances.



The petition continues by referencing statements made by Spears in her explosive testimony in June, where she described wanting to get married, to have more children, to make decisions regarding her health, and to control her finances without oversight. The claim also supports her request to end the conservatorship without additional psychiatric testing.



Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, responded to the news on Tuesday in a statement to People. Rosengart called the change a "massive legal victory" and "vindication" for the singer.



"Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement," the statement reads. "To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue."



While the petition is welcome news for the pop star, the decision ultimately comes down to Judge Brenda J. Penny, who has been ruling over the case and was due to hear further testimony from the 39-year-old on 29 September.