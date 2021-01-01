50 Cent criticised for post following Michael K Williams death

50 Cent has been criticised for insensitive comments following the death of Michael K Williams.

In a supposed tribute to the late actor, who was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday, the rapper plugged his own TV show.

"Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP micheal k. williams," he wrote, spelling his name wrong and referencing reports police are investigating whether Williams' death was drug-related.

In a second post, also deleted, he shared a screenshot of the New York Post article that first revealed the actor's passing, which stated that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. The 46-year-old captioned a third post "Don't ever try to understand me I'm different. I don't do all the fake love s**t."

Criticism for the comments on social media was swift, with one user tweeting "I'm not surprised he did something like this because we all know he's known for being a trash a** person." Another wrote of the rapper "He really is the most miserable person alive."

The rapper turned television producer then took to his official Facebook account, writing, "New caption alert hey jimmy ya man OD'ed" punctuated with a laughing face emoji.

The comment refers to a prior conflict he had with James Rosemond, known as Jimmy Henchmen, a music executive and friend of the late actor, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 2012 and is currently serving a life sentence. The Wire star once hit back at comments that the rapper made on social media regarding his friend, where he alleged the former music executive had been assaulted in prison.

"They are completely false y'all," Williams wrote of the rumours at the time. "I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer. So with that I'll say to anyone under the sound of this simple man's voice God bless."