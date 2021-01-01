Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with second child

Kylie Jenner has officially announced she is expecting her second child.



In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old confirmed her pregnancy.



The minute-long clip starts off with Jenner showing a positive pregnancy test, which she brings over to her partner Travis Scott. The reality star turned beauty mogul then gets in her car and asks her three-year-old daughter Stormi, "Are you ready to go see mommy's doctor?"



"You're a couple of days away from a heartbeat," the doctor says off-camera. In the next clip, Kris Jenner is handed photos of the ultrasound before asking her daughter if she's pregnant.



"This is one of the happiest days of my life!" the 65-year-old says before hugging her daughter.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off her belly, before cutting to clips from a dinner with family and friends to share the exciting news. Jenner ends the video in a cut-out black dress with her daughter happily hugging her exposed stomach.



Reports that the social media star was pregnant began in August, with sources close to the matter confirming the news. The video is the first time she has publicly acknowledged her pregnancy.