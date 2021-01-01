NEWS BTS return to #1 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Butter' Newsdesk Share with :





Pop icons BTS’ “Butter” is back to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



“Butter” first debuted at the top spot and kept the tally for seven consecutive weeks. Then the septet replaced themselves with “Permission to Dance” that took the #1 spot for one week, after which “Butter” reclaimed the highest position of the chart for two consecutive weeks. The song now boasts an impressive record of ten week-long reign as the biggest song in the U.S. “Butter” has also topped the Songs of Summer chart for eleven weeks in a row, reaffirming its indisputable title as the summer anthem of 2021.



BTS recently released the explosive remix of “Butter” featuring Megan Thee Stallion in celebration of the massive response the song received all around the world. Whilst the original version put forth the distinctive personality of BTS, the latest version adds more flavor with the rap verses from Megan Thee Stallion.