Offset celebrates becoming a father of five

Offset has shared a glimpse of his and wife Cardi B’s second child together.



In the new Instagram photo, the Migos rapper is seen laying in a cot next to Cardi's hospital bed, cuddling their new son.



"Chapter 5" the 29-year-old wrote beneath the sweet photo.



Along with Kulture, his three-year-old daughter with the Bodak Yellow rapper, he has three other children from previous relationships – Kalea, six, Kody, six, and Jordan, 11.



The 28-year-old New York native announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of the couple holding their new son.



"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings," the couple said in a statement shared by People.



Cardi revealed her pregnancy news in June while performing at the BET Awards. Posing in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, she showed off her belly in a photo captioned "#2!" that went live during the couple's performance of the song Type S**t.



In an interview with Stationhead, the I Like It rapper shared how she first wondered if she was pregnant while rehearsing for her Grammys performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Shortly after taking a pregnancy test, she divulged the news to her husband and the couple laughed about how much work they had to do to prepare for the baby.



"There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that," she said.