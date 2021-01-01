Nicki Minaj and Rhianna reunite in new Instagram post

Nicki Minaj has shown love for her longtime friend, fellow superstar Rihanna.



On Monday, the Super Bass rapper shared a photo of the two with their partners, Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky, as well as her baby son.



"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS**t #YKTFV," the 38-year-old captioned the post. In a second post, the music icons try out different angles for the camera before the Fenty Beauty founder comments, "Carribean things, you know what I'm sayin'?"



The post has fans speculating that the singers are working on a new collaboration, which would be their first since the Umbrella hitmaker appeared on Minaj's 2011 album Pink Friday. The two also teamed up for Rihanna's 2010 song Raining Men, which appeared as the ninth track on her album Loud.



Writing about the collaboration on Facebook, shared via MTV News, Minaj called the 33-year-old one of her faves.



"I wanted to work with Rihanna for a long time. I'm very proud of her accomplishments; especially since she was born on an island like me," she wrote, referencing to her Trinidadian roots and Rihanna's Barbadian upbringing.



Rocky and the multi-hyphenate went public with their relationship earlier this year after rumours started that the two were dating in late 2020.



"So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," the 32-year-old rapper said of his girlfriend in a July interview with GQ. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”