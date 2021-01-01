Machine Gun Kelly accused of pushing parking attendant

Machine Gun Kelly has been accused of battery by a Los Angeles parking attendant.

The alleged incident occurred on the lot of Good Mourning with a U, the rapper’s directorial debut starring his girlfriend Megan Fox.

According to TMZ, the attendant alleged that Kelly pushed him in the chest after a delay in returning his car. The incident was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department a week after it happened and no apparent injuries have been detailed.

The Rap Devil hitmaker has denied the allegation. Production staff who witnessed the incident indicated that the attendant allegedly walked onto the film set and began yelling at the crew. According to the account, Kelly shouted at the attendant to get off the set, but at no point made physical contact with him.

The film, which was co-written by the rapper and singer Mod Sun, was announced last month. The cast for the Chris Long and David Ayer-backed project includes Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, and Pete Davidson.