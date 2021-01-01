Kanye West and Andre 3000's Donda collaboration cut due to profanity

Kanye West's collaboration with Andre 3000, Life of the Party, was cut from his Donda album due to its explicit lyrics.

The track had been teased at pre-release listening parties for Kanye's new record, and his rival Drake recently leaked a version on Sirius XM's Sound 42 show featuring an explosive Andre verse and disses furthering the Jesus Walks hitmaker's feud with the Hotline Bling rapper.

In a statement released to Pitchfork Media and other outlets on Sunday, the Outkast member outlined the reasons why the song - which has been praised by fans - was dropped, and blamed Kanye's decision not to allow any profanity on Donda, named as a tribute to his late mother.

"A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album," he wrote in his statement. "I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013.

"We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn't know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited 'clean' format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."

The Hey Ya! hitmaker also distanced himself from any involvement in Drake and Kanye's ongoing feud - and insisted he also wanted to appear on the Canadian hip-hop star's latest release, Certified Lover Boy.

"The track I received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to.

"It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully, I can work with Kendrick on his album. I'd love to work with Lil' Baby, Tyler, and Jay-Z. I respect them all," he added.