Cardi B welcomes second child

Cardi B is a mother of two.

The I Like It hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and husband Offset had welcomed a baby boy on Saturday.

"9/4/21," she captioned a sweet photo of herself cradling the infant, who was wrapped in a blue blanket, and added dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis.

Cardi didn't share any further details, such as the tot's name.

However, the couple expressed their joy over the new addition in a statement to People.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they commented. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi, 28, and the Migos star are parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset, 29, is also father to six-year-old daughter Kalea, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi confirmed she was pregnant with her second child in June.