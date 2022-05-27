NEWS ABBA continue to break records with ABBA Voyage Newsdesk Share with :





ABBA fever is well and truly underway ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 7th) for ABBA Voyage, one of the most highly anticipated music events of all time.



UK pre-orders for ABBA’s new album Voyage - their first studio album in 40 years - have now surpassed 80,000 within just three days, becoming Universal Music UK’s biggest ever album pre-order, breaking the previous record set by Take That for their Progress and III albums.



The two new singles from the album, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ are currently in the UK Top 10 Single Chart midweeks.



Last week, Björn and Benny attended an event in London to announce details of ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary new concert directed by Baillie Walsh that will see the band performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in the purpose-built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 27th May 2022, along with their brand new studio album Voyage, which will be out on 5th November on Polydor (UK) / Universal Music Group.



The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company’s first foray into music.



The ABBA Voyage concert is made with the help of:

Producer Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I)

Producer Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - “In My Head”, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again)

Director Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I)

Co-Executive Producer Johan Renck (Spaceman, David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Chernobyl) Choreographer Wayne McGregor CBE (The Royal Ballet, Company Wayne McGregor, Paris Opera Ballet).



Go to abbavoyage.com for more information and for tickets.