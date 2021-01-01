Taylor Swift celebrates Anita Baker regaining music copyright

Taylor Swift has congratulated Anita Baker on regaining control of her masters.



The Giving You the Best That I Got hitmaker tweeted over the weekend that she now owns her back catalogue, after asking fans to stop listening to her music until they came under her ownership.



“All My Children Are Coming Home,” the 63-year-old wrote with a photo of her albums – The Rapture, The Songstress, Compositions, Giving You The Best That I Got and Rhythm of Love – posed next to a fireplace. “Catalog, Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”



The Blank Space hitmaker was quick to celebrate the milestone, tweeting, “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”



Earlier this year, the Sweet Love singer shared that the contracts for her music had expired, and after 35 years she was entitled to the copyright for her music.



“Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that (sic),” she tweeted.



The 31-year-old, who is currently re-recording six of her albums after issues with acquiring the rights to them, showed her support for Baker at the time tweeting, "I'm cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you."