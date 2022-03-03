NEWS The Coral to play debut album in full over twelve UK dates Newsdesk Share with :





The Coral announce their first headline tour in over three years, playing their self-titled, debut album in full over twelve UK-wide 20th Anniversary dates in March 2022, with tickets going onsale to fans at 9am on Friday 10 September. Including two homecoming shows at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory, news of the band’s live return comes with debut album reissue details and the surprise release of their remastered 2001 Shadows Fall EP in digital formats.



With time as fluid as The Coral’s journey through sound, the band cut short the party to celebrate this year’s universally acclaimed, Number 2 album, Coral Island and visit the strange world where it all started. The Coral, released on Monday 29 July 2002 with the singles Dreaming Of You and Goodbye, catapulted the band to mainstream success as teenagers, landing a Mercury Prize-nomination and Platinum-certfication.



Now remastered from the original mixes, the album will be reissued on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats on Friday 4th March 2022 with Run On Records in association with Modern Sky UK. Two, unreleased, never-before-heard-tracks, She’s The Girl For Me and Tumble Graves, produced by Ian Broudie, but shelved after the 2001 album sessions are included in the track-listing. The rarities appear on an all-formats bonus disc, alongside a complete singles B-sides collection and the band’s pre-album EP The Oldest Path.



All of the confirmed The Coral 20th Anniversary UK Tour dates, with the band picking choice cuts from their back catalogue in addition to playing the debut’s 11-tracks in order, are as follows:



• Thu 3 March 2022 Sheffield Leadmill

• Fri 4 March 2022 Birmingham, O2 Institute

• Sat 5 March 2022 Manchester, Albert Hall

• Thu 10 March 2022 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

• Fri 11 March 2022 Bristol, Marble Factory

• Sat 12 March 2022 Oxford, O2 Academy

• Thu 17 March 2022 Leeds, Students Union

• Fri 18 March 2022 Nottingham, The Level

• Sat 19 March 2022 Glasgow, Barrowland

• Thu 24 March 2022 Newcastle, Riverside

• Fri 25 March 2022 Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory

• Sat 26 March 2022 Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory