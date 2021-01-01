Lorde cancels MTV VMAs performance

Lorde has cancelled her upcoming performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



Awards ceremony chiefs shared the news via their Twitter account on Friday, citing a "change in production elements" for the cancellation.



"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" their tweet read.



The singer-songwriter is up for one prize this year - Best Cinematography for the music video of her latest hit, Solar Power. Since the announcement, she has not indicated if she will be attending the awards without performing.



The cancellation marks the second time the 24-year-old has run into trouble trying to perform at the MTV-backed event. In 2017, she came down with the flu the day of the show and was unable to sing. Instead of lip-syncing, she placed a boom box on the stage and danced along to the studio recording of her hit Homemade Dynamite.



While the Royals hitmaker may be out, the event - hosted by Doja Cat on 12 September - will include performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters, and Justin Bieber.