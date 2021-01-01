Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer confirm marriage

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are officially married.



The music producer took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm that he and the Mr. Robot actress are husband and wife in a sweet post to mark his 46th birthday.



"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Mark captioned a black-and-white snap showing himself and Grace happily walking in front of an altar. "I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married).”



In early August, editors at Page Six reported that Mark and Grace were planning to tie the knot in New York imminently, though the celebrations had been scaled back due to the quickly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.



Grace is the daughter of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer, and Mark's famous family includes his sisters Charlotte and Samantha Ronson, as well as his stepfather, Foreigner’s Mick Jones.



Mark was married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, while Grace, 35, was briefly wed to Tay Strathairn in 2019.