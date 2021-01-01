Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died following a battle with cancer.



The British singer’s mother Marie issued a statement on Sunday in which she confirmed her daughter had passed away at the age of 39.



“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” she shared. “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”



Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, and in March, she confirmed that the disease was terminal.



Following the sad news, Sarah’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.



“I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now, I’m sending so much love to you!!!” she wrote.



Other celebrities to offer their condolences to Sarah’s family included Alan Carr, Perez Hilton, Jodie Kidd, and Alesha Dixon.