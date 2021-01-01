NEWS Mykki Blanco: 'Madonna's kind of exactly how she is in interviews' Newsdesk Share with :





Proud Radio with Hattie Collins returns for a brand new episode this Sunday at 1pm BST on Apple Music Hits. This week, Hattie is joined by Mykkie Blanco, who discusses working with Madonna and being 'taken under her wing', and reflects on the kindness and compassion people showed following their announcement of their HIV status.



Mykki Blanco Tells Apple Music About Working With Madonna…

Madonna's kind of exactly how she is in interviews. She's so brainy. She's one of those people who, in a very unpretentious way, uses a lot of big words, and so you kind of have to be sharp to keep up with her. She's the blueprint in so many ways, but she's also just like an artsy girl. You know what I mean? You know, she has really good ideas and is really creative and did a lot of cool stuff before a lot of people because she's like a cool, artsy woman. You know what I mean? I'm so happy that she took me under her wing because I just feel like we're just like artsy weirdos, and somehow other people have liked what we do.



Mykki Blanco Tells Apple Music About Their Dad’s Reaction To Them Working With Madonna…

I mean, my family is proud. I mean, when I did a music video with Madonna, and maybe my dad doesn't know who Kathleen Hanna is, or maybe my dad doesn't know Death Grips. Honestly, maybe my dad doesn't even know who Diplo is, but my dad knows who Madonna is. You know what I mean?



Mykki Blanco Tells Apple Music About People’s Kindness After Revealing Their HIV Status….

It was such a personal decision…I knew that there were people that were HIV positive that were parents, that were doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, that had committed partners, that were in healthy, loving relationships. But I didn't know what that was like in the entertainment industry. I had literally zero example. So, when I made that statement, I genuinely really thought that my career was going to be over, because who had done that? Who had been 27 years old, just starting their career, and kind of says, "Oh hi, everybody. I have HIV." So it's like, I literally thought the world was going to end. And when it didn't, and when I have this conversation now, it's really hard for me to have it without getting emotional, because I didn't know that people were going to be so compassionate. I didn't know that people were going to be so loving. I didn't know people could be so good.