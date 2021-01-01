NEWS Drake on course for seventh UK Number 1 single with 'Girls Want Girls' Newsdesk Share with :





Drake is on course to dominate this week’s Official Singles Chart with tracks from his new album Certified Lover Boy as he occupies every position in the Top 3 on today (September 5)’s Official Chart: First Look.



The Canadian rapper is on track for his seventh Official UK Number 1 single with Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby, which would also mark the Atlantan featured artist’s first UK chart topper. The duo previously collaborated on Number 10 hit Wants & Needs in March this year.



In addition, Drake looks to take his tally of Top 10 singles to 30 with a further two entries – Champagne Poetry (2) and Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott (3).



Number 1 for the past ten weeks, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is heading for a tumble of three places to Number 4.



Elton John is heading for his first UK Top 10 single as a lead artist in almost 20 years with Dua Lipa collaboration Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), up 13 places to Number 10. Elton’s last single of headline billing to reach the top flight was the Number 9 hit I Want Love in October 2001.



The second wind for Glass Animals’ viral hit Heat Waves is set to continue this week, with the track eyeing up a new peak of Number 12, a rise of six spots.



Finally, Little Mix look to score their 31st Official Top 40 single with Love (Sweet Love), currently at 19.