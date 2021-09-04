Cheryl reunites with Nicola Roberts at The Mighty Hoopla

Cheryl enjoyed a mini Girls Aloud reunion at The Mighty Hoopla on Saturday (04.09.21).



The 38-year-old pop star was joined on stage by Nicola Roberts at the music festival in Brockwell Park in London, where the brunette beauty entertained the crowd with a series of her best-known hits.



One festival-goer told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It was incredible to see Cheryl and Nicola back on the same stage again after all these years.



"Both ladies were absolutely stunning and had the entire crowd singing along and going wild.



"Of course it would have been even more incredible to see the rest of the Girls Aloud members on stage too. I think everyone there really hopes there can one day be a full group reunion."



Cheryl has been on a lengthy hiatus from performing over recent years, as she's been focused on raising her four-year-old son Bear.



The pop singer shot to fame as part of Girls Aloud in the early 2000s, but she previously confessed that the girl group were nearly dropped by their record label after their first album.



Cheryl - who starred in the group alongside Nicola, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, and Kimberley Walsh - explained: "The first album did alright, but it wasn't selling to the all the people who watched the TV show. Twenty million viewers wasn't turning into 20 million sales.



"So we were almost dropped, then Peter Lorraine [marketing director at Polydor Records] said, 'No, give them one more album,' and we did 'What Will The Neighbours Say'. After that things got good."