Enrique Iglesias admits new album could be his last

Enrique Iglesias' upcoming album could be his last.

The 46-year-old singer revealed that his new record, 'Final', could be his last during an Instagram chat with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra.

Enrique shared: "It might be my final album. It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years.

"There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

Despite this, Enrique insisted he won't stop making music.

He explained: "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way - meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album - so this project to me is important."

Enrique previously admitted that touring has been much more challenging for him over recent years.

The pop star - who has been in a relationship with former tennis star Anna Kournikova since 2001 - revealed he now struggles to deal with the physical rigours of touring and performing.

He explained: "The first two weeks of touring are tough on me because I notice it in my bones, in my joints, it's 'Whoa'. But my doctor says I'm crazy because I never even stretched or anything.

"I was always very athletic as a kid, but I know the day will come when I have to warm up and stretch."