Lorde praises Robyn's ability to tackle complex topics in 'dancefloor bangers'

Lorde appreciates Robyn's ability to tackle complex topics in "dancefloor bangers".

The New Zealand-based singer enlisted the Swedish star to provide spoken-word vocals at the end of her new song Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen It All) from her third studio album, Solar Power.

Reflecting on the cameo, Lorde noted that Robyn was the perfect choice, as the Dancing On My Own hitmaker has the ability to deftly delve into all sorts of topics within a song.

"I think there's just so much room in Robyn's world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction," she shared in a chat with NME. "I think about a song like Call Your Girlfriend - she's not in a traditional hero's role; she's telling someone to break up with their girlfriend so they can be with her. But she's also having a huge amount of empathy for that other woman - that is some really big, complex adult s**t to be tackling in a dancefloor banger!"

And while Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, looks up to Robyn and her other collaborators, she insisted that she doesn't feel intimidated by them.

"I've never actually had that relationship with a famous person, I don't think. There were authors that I loved but I've never really done that (hero worship). I don't know why," the 24-year-old mused.