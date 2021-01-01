Kacey Musgraves doesn't aspire to become a huge pop star

Kacey Musgraves doesn't aspire to become a massive pop star.



The Follow Your Arrow singer is gearing up to release her fifth studio album Star-Crossed on 10 September, and is speculated to be flirting with pop in addition to her usual country sound on the new record.



When asked during an interview with The New York Times if the release was part of her ambition to become a big pop star, she replied, "What's a pop star?... I do not want that. I have this great fear of becoming detached from reality... I just feel like the music will get bad if you aren't being your authentic self."



And when asked to define what genre her new album is, Kacey stated she wasn't interested in putting it into a particular box, adding, "If you asked me what it is, I don't think I'd even be able to give you a straight answer."



The 33-year-old has become increasingly more well-known in recent years, thanks to the breakout success of her 2018 album Golden Hour, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year, and she has noticed that paparazzi have been recognising her more and more, an experience she describes as "very predatory".



And Kacey admitted she's still navigating how to become a bigger star without becoming self-obsessed.



"Sometimes I get a little overwhelmed with how self-centered being an artist is," she shared. "It just feels like me me me me me."



Star-Crossed is set to be released on 10 September.