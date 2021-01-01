Noel Gallagher inspired by Pep Guardiola cutout in his studio

Noel Gallagher keeps a life-size cardboard cutout of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in his studio to inspire him.

The former Oasis guitarist is a life-long fan of the Premier League team and regularly attends games home and away, as well as being friends with Pep and many players.

Noel, 54, has revealed that he permanently keeps a cardboard cutout of Pep, 50, at his private recording studio, and another in the kitchen he shares with his wife Sara MacDonald and their two sons, because he is such a fan of the football genius and he feels inspired by him.

He said: “I’ve got one cutout in the studio overseeing the tactical analysis of the songs, I’ve got one in the kitchen at home just to freak people out when they come in. He’s an idol for me, actually. And a great man.”

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer - whose estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher is also a big Manchester City - also revealed that he text messages Pep after each game and the pair share their thoughts on the side's chances for the upcoming season.

Speaking on the Life Goals podcast, the rock legend said: "On the eve of the kick-off of the second season, not like the night before, the week before, I text him, ‘Good luck, what do you reckon?’ He text me back, ‘We’re gonna win the league. Trust me, we’re gonna win, I’ve seen it in training.’ And we won by 17 points.

“Last season when we were 12th or something, Liverpool were so strong, we had the pandemic, we’d been beaten by Tottenham and then drew against West Brom. Me and Pep always text on a Monday, he went, ‘What do you reckon?’ I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the FA Cup and things like that.’ He goes, ‘It’s only November. I am a thousand percent sure that when it comes down to it we’re going to be there at the end.’ I was like, ‘Good for you because no one else does.’ And bit by bit we clawed it back and then we were so far ahead it was unbelievable."