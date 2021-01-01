NEWS ABBA The Museum presents its latest installation: ABBA Voyage Newsdesk Share with :





It is with extraordinary pleasure that ABBA The Museum now presents its latest installation, "ABBA Voyage". A project that the ABBA members worked on for many years and which initially involved recreating the four members as digital 3D avatars, in order to be able to set up a live concert where everything but ABBA was live. The project progressed, and suddenly the group had an idea that it would be fun to create some new music for the concert.



In the museum's new installation, there are interviews with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. Ludvig Andersson and Svana Gisla participate as producers of the project, and last but not least, creative director Ben Morris talks about the huge technical production of the show. Needless to say, the video with the new music is also shown.



The museum's own contribution to the installation is a loving tribute to the fans who, in the mid-1980s, started a campaign involving letters that were sent to ABBA's record label Polar. In the letters, fans wrote of their great desire to get one last album, or at least some new songs, "-we've been waiting for six years"...!



- It´s tremendously exciting for us to finally be able to tell our new and old visitors about the ABBA Voyage project. This is a cool journey, where Stockholm and ABBA The Museum act as "the road to London", to the concert in the newly built arena. The album of letters, created by the fans who longed for new music in the 1980s, is now on display in the museum. A warm and loving tribute to all of ABBA's loyal fans," says Ingmarie Halling, Creative Director & Curator at ABBA The Museum.



- What can you say? Suddenly, it happens! Something that a lot of people thought would never happen. Now, in addition to showing and telling you about ABBA's history, we can also present what is happening in both the present and in the future. Because ABBA's musical journey just keeps going,” says Caroline Fagerlind, Museum Director at ABBA The Museum.